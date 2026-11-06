Clark County school closed due to illness

FILE PHOTO: A train clipped a school bus in Florida. The bus driver is facing charges.

SPRINGFIELD — A local school in Clark County is closed on Friday morning.

The Springfield Sports Academy announced on social media that classes are canceled on Nov. 6.

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The school said the closure was due to an abundance of illness.

The closure will allow staff to disinfect the school and give students time to rest ahead of next week.

Students will return to classes on Monday, Nov. 9.

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