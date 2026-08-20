Clark County, Springfield to hold joint meeting

CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Commission and Springfield Commission will host a joint work session on Thursday.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be at the meeting. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue and Clark County Commission President Sasha Rittenhouse will speak at the meeting.

What will be discussed at the meeting is not included in the agenda.

This story will be updated.

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