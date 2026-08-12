Clark County utilities work non-stop to restore power after three-day storm

Utility crews have been working non-stop in Clark County to get power back on after severe storms over the past 3 days.

SPRINGFIELD — Utility crews have been working non-stop in Clark County to get power back on after severe storms over the past 3 days.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spent the day in Clark County talking with people who are trying to get their power back on.

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Cheryl Alston, of Springfield, said, “I’ve heard 6 pm this evening. 8 pm this evening, and then I’ve also heard tomorrow.”

Alston is one of many who are without power in Clark County. She lost her power shortly after Tuesday’s first storm rolled through.

“I’m just thankful that I still have a roof over my head, and things didn’t fall apart,” Alston said.

News Center 7 was there as crews worked to address a downed power line blocking Northgate Road. There are many downed power lines throughout the county.

Brooke Conlan, a spokesperson for First Energy, said, “Our crews are doing everything they can. They’re working around the clock in their 16-hour shifts, trying to restore power.”

She said the two rounds of storms on Tuesday, with more rain today, have made it challenging for the crews, but they are making progress.

“Our estimated time of restoration for those that are still impacted is 1p.m tomorrow. However, we’re expecting to get about 3,000 of those customers back up this evening,” Conlan said.

And while you may not see utility crews in your neighborhood, “Just because you don’t have power doesn’t mean that you know the work has to happen on your street or you know in your neighborhood. It could be something that’s dealing with a substation or in a different area that impacts you,” Conlan said.

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