Clark Howard: Follow these simple steps to lower costs for back-to-school season

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL - JULY 26: Shoppers peruse notebooks and other back-to-school items in a Wal-Mart store July 28, 2003 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Wal-Mart said that sales in the month of July at its U.S. stores that were open at least one year could top expectations. Warm weather has helped turnaround slower retail sales following the cooler weather of May and June. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

News Center 7’s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said that as consumers prepare to go out and shop for back-to-school, regardless of what age your child is, it is important to follow this rule.

Howard said to make a list of what is needed. A lot of schools will provide parents with a list of school supplies, particularly younger grades.

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It’s important to stick to that list, and when you’re looking for things, before you go to the stores, shop online, but not necessarily buy online. Howard said to use the Internet to do comparison shopping.

The more comparison shopping consumers do, the more money will be saved.

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