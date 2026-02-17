Clark Howard: Sisters work with kids to teach financial education

DAYTON — Thirty states nationwide now have financial education requirements for graduation.

That is an increase from eight states in 2020, according to the National Endowment for Financial Education.

News Center 7’s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard sat down with two teens who are helping to teach financial responsibility with lessons that pay.

Not only are the two sisters helping other children understand money. They become entrepreneurs through this themselves.

Zion and Sariel Phillips understand the importance of financial literacy. They want to teach kids about credit cards and credit scores.

The two sisters, who are 12 and 13, started their journey five years ago, signing up for a children’s business fair, and that’s when they started what is called I Got Bank.

They created a workbook, a website, and host workshops about budgeting, key information that even adults can use.

You can make a difference too. Teaching children about money produces a trifecta of benefits. It helps them in school and helps them appreciate the value of money. It also helps save money.

The two credit their mother for helping start I Got Bank and for providing the knowledge along the way. Their message to any child looking to start a business is to not stop learning.

I love what these kids are doing, and there are so many people right now, trying different ways to teach about money to people of all different ages. But one key role is for a parent to talk to their children about money regularly and have good money habits.

