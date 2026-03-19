UPDATE: All clear given after reported gas leak at Miami County high school

COVINGTON — UPDATE @ 8:25 A.M.

The all clear has been given after a suspected gas leak in part of Miami County.

Covington Exempted Village Schools gave an update on social media.

“We are happy to share that all safety checks have been completed and everything has been cleared,” the school district said.

Classes will start just after 10 a.m. in Covington.

-INITIAL STORY-

A suspected gas leak has delayed classes in part of Miami County.

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Covington Exempted Village Schools said in a social media post that school is delayed two hours due to a suspected gas leak at Covington High School.

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The school district is currently conducting safety checks.

We will continue to follow this story.

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