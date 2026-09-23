Clean up continues after weekend storms in Greene County

XENIA — Volunteers will help flood victims clean up after Sunday’s storms in Greene County.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson explains how extensive the damage is, LIVE from Xenia on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Xenia was one of the hardest-hit areas on Sunday.

A woman told Robertson off camera on Monday that she was heading to work and saw first responders out checking on people.

Our news crew spoke with a woman as she was cleaning up her home.

Ashley Horsley said that she saw water rushing into her home while her family was inside.

She added that they started grabbing everything they could. But they lost many things.

“It’s hard, you know, seeing your stuff, you know, your stuff being thrown away, you know, that you’ve been here for all these years and you just throw them away,” said Horsley.

The flooding also impacted Valvoline Instant Oil Change on West Second Street in Xenia.

The city said that various petroleum products were being carried into Shawnee Creek.

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