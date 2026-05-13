Cleanup almost complete month after building collapse

BROOKVILLE — Crews are just about finished cleaning up what’s left of a building that partially collapsed.

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Part of it gave way a month ago today.

The crews then had to take down the rest of it in an emergency demolition.

At a hair and nail salon, there’s normally a lot of chatter.

“There is, it’s a lot of good talk. It really is,” Glenda Cruea said.

Inside Shear Necessecity in Brookville lately, there’s been a lot of clatter.

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“There’s been a lot of racket, but it’s been good,” Cruea said.

The private contractors the property owner hired are nearing the end of their work, getting a rubble pile cleaned up.

Wednesday marks a month since the collapse.

People in town said crews dropped off their equipment at the site Saturday and got to work Monday.

News Center 7 talked to the trackhoe operator briefly on Wednesday.

He said there are only a couple more city inspections left of the work before they can fill in the basement to level the site and plant grass.

“And it looks great, doesn’t it? It’s amazing,” Cruea said.

After the building gave way last month, the Brookville Fire Department said they found several areas of instability from weather exposure over time.

The property owner had to get environmental sampling done for the rubble pile, plus get county and state permits, before cleanup.

Brookville’s City ManagerJack Kuntz, said he commends the building owner on getting the property cleaned up so quickly.

The customers inside the next-door nail salon are also happy to see the work getting polished off.

“They come in and did what they had to do and got it cleaned up and we’re all very proud of that,” Cruea said.

Kuntz said they’ve had preliminary talks with the property owner about possible redevelopment. And while he wouldn’t talk specifics said the city thinks the owner does want to redevelop the property when it’s cleaned up.

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