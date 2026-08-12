Cleanup begins at local cemetery after storms, heavy rain

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio — Heavy rain continues to impact the entire Miami Valley, and cleanup has just begun.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman was in Champaign County with crews who are doing some heavy lifting to help clean up damage.

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Concord Cemetery has trees that are half-broken, leaving graves completely covered in debris.

You can see that much of those limbs and branches have been picked up thanks to the help of a Logan County company.

“People call us crying; they don’t even know what to do,” said Tyler Mobley, JT Tree Services LLC.

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Tuesday’s storms ripped through the Miami Valley and hit hard, leaving communities like Urbana shaken.

“They don’t even know who to call sometimes,” Mobley said. “We just try to be there for them, but there’s a lot of people out there that need help right now.”

At Concord Cemetery, trees snapped in half, leaving headstones covered, and Chuck Kellenberger was lost for words.

“Yesterday when I saw all the damage I just couldn’t even say anything,” Kellenberger said. “I just went home and sulked

He is a cemetery trustee.

Wednesday, we caught up with crews from JT Tree Services.

Mobley said he’s been doing this work since high school and it never gets any easier.

“Yesterday, we pulled a tree off of a dead cow that just tree landed on it, couldn’t get out of the way,” he said. “You try to help the people, but you’re just cleaning up a mess that you can’t repair this stuff.”

As you look around and see the widespread damage, it’s clear the impact goes far beyond the surface.

“A lot of the families nowadays can’t even afford a monument, let alone try to take care of any damaged ones,” Kellenberger said.

When we spoke to Kellenberger, it became clear to us that this community will come together in all this.

He told me that some local kids will be out here Sunday to pick up debris left behind.

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