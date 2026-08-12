Cleanup continues after storms leave damage behind across Miami Valley

Construction crews got to work cleaning up the mess after two lines of severe storms on Tuesday.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Construction crews got to work cleaning up the mess after two lines of severe storms on Tuesday.

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“We’ve been out assessing damage all day,” Cody Stanley, Champaign County Deputy EMA Director, said.

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Stanley checked out most of the damage in person.

“We’ve had everything from roofs ripped off of houses, a couple of homes that people couldn’t stay in for the day, all the way down to minor tree damage,” Stanley explained.

As shown on News Center 7 at 11, the storms were so strong that they knocked down a large tree, roots and all.

Fern Riley, of Mechanicsburg, told News Center 7 that her backyard was a mess after the storms.

“We saw the fence lying in the driveway. You know, that was the first thing we saw, and then he drove down the driveway and looked back, and this is it,” Riley said.

AES Ohio crews kept working after dark to get power back on for thousands of customers.

“Everybody works together really well. All the way from the citizens working with us, all the way up to the first responders,” Stanley said.

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