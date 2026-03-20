Cleanup continues days after storms blow through the region

Residents in Sidney and Shelby County continue cleaning up damage nearly one week after tornadoes struck parts of the Northern Miami Valley.

Cleanup continues days after storms blow through the region

SHELBY COUNTY — Residents in Sidney and Shelby County continue cleaning up damage nearly one week after tornadoes struck parts of the Northern Miami Valley.

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Local roofing companies are working to manage hundreds of repair requests as insurance claims across the state surpass 9,000 following the recent storms.

The severe weather left shingles scattered in streets and stripped siding and gutters from homes across the region.

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Some residents require entire roof replacements to protect their properties before the next round of storms arrives.

Eric Jones, owner of A&E Home Services, said his company is experiencing a significant surge in demand.

The business received more than 300 inquiries within three days following the storms.

“We had more than 300 in three days today, we went through and set 150 appointments for next week already,” Jones said.

Managing the sudden influx of work has proven difficult for local contractors.

Jones described the pressure of ensuring no homeowners are overlooked during the rush to secure properties.

“It’s very stressful,” Jones said. “Always afraid you’re going to forget that one person, or, you know, they got skipped over.”

One of the primary challenges involves homeowners who delay contacting their insurance providers or attempt to perform complex repairs themselves.

Jones noted that improper self-repairs often lead to further damage during subsequent weather events.

“If the shingles aren’t nailed on properly, then they’re just going to come right off,” Jones said. “I mean, that’s a lot of what we’re seeing with the blow off.”

The scale of the damage extends throughout Ohio.

Jones said he has been in frequent contact with State Farm, which has reported more than 9,000 claims statewide related to the recent storm system.

Crews are currently working to manage the high volume of requests to ensure coverage and repairs move forward quickly.

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