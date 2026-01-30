Clerk of courts resigns after admitting to stealing money

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Clerk of Courts Brionne Reynolds resigned from her position after admitting to stealing money from a private business.

Reynolds was questioned regarding the allegations.

She said she had been employed as a bookkeeper for a couple of private businesses and admitted to stealing money from one of them, according to a media release from the Preble County Republican Party Exec. Committee Chairman Dave Haber.

The business did not wish to pursue criminal charges and did not wish to cooperate with a criminal investigation.

Because of this, Reynolds could not be removed from her position.

The Preble County Republican Party called for her immediate resignation. All members except Reynolds herself voted “yes.”

She has submitted her resignation as Preble County Clerk of Courts.

Preble County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Marit told News Center 7 he made a referral to have Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office look into the allegations.

Marit confirmed he’s since learned the state auditor’s office has accepted that referral and is now investigating.

“It is responsible practice when an official is accused of something like this in her private life to assure there is no similar activity in her public position,” Marit told News Center 7. “Assuring the public that their tax dollars are safe and accounted for is an important step in maintaining taxpayer confidence in their government. I appreciate Auditor Faber being willing to do that for us.”

Marit said he could not comment further, citing the open investigation.

Eaton Police Division Chief Steven Hurd told News Center 7 his department handled an initial report with the owners of an Eaton business.

“They did not want to file a complaint. With Brionne’s political position and possible conflict of interest we contacted (Ohio) BCI and (the) State Auditor’s Office. BCI reviewed the case and stated that without the owners of the business wanting to file a complaint they will not be moving forward into that part of the investigation. BCI stated that if something criminal is revealed from an (Ohio Auditor of State’s) audit they will continue with that part of the investigation,” Hurd said.

