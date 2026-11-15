Cleveland Browns overcome deficit to beat Houston Texans

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns had to dig themselves out of a 17-point deficit against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
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Quinshon Judkins’ 5-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left helped the Browns shock the Texans 27-24.
Houston led 17-0 in the second quarter before the Browns fought back.
Deshaun Watson passed for 312 yards against his former team. He also ran for 60 yards and a touchdown. Watson led his sixth game-winning fourth quarter drive this season.
Cleveland improves to 6-4 this season and 4-0 at home.
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Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw 2 first-half touchdowns as Houston led 17-0, with 11:21 left in the second quarter. Andre Szmyt made a 49-yard field goal to put the Browns on the board.
Watson’s touchdown run cut the deficit to 17-10 at halftime.
The teams exchanged three-and-outs to start the second half. K.C. Concepcion 6-yard touchdown run tied it at 17. Szmyt’s 26-yard field goal gave Cleveland its first lead, 20-17, after three.
Stroud found Dalton Schultz for an 11-yard touchdown as the Texans led 24-20 with 9:20 to play.
Cleveland had the ball with 1:53 remaining at Houston’s 49-yard line. A personal foul penalty on the Texans moved the ball 15 yards. On the next play, Watson found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a 30-yard reception. Judkins scored to reclaim the lead for the Browns.
Watson went 25-of-40 passes for 312 yards. Fannin Jr. caught 7 passes for 91 yards.
The Browns are off next week.
They host the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.
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