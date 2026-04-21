Cleveland Guardians player proposes to girlfriend on field after win

A player for the Cleveland Guardians had a special moment after Sunday night’s game.

Cleveland Guardians player proposes to girlfriend on field after win

CLEVELAND — A player for the Cleveland Guardians had a special moment after Sunday night’s game.

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After their win against the Baltimore Orioles, Guardians Catcher Austin Hedges proposed to his girlfriend Lexi.

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The MLB shared photos of the proposal on their Instagram.

The proposal happened right on the field while Hedges was in full uniform.

She said yes, according to the post.

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