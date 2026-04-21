Cleveland Guardians player proposes to girlfriend on field after win

CLEVELAND — A player for the Cleveland Guardians had a special moment after Sunday night’s game.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
After their win against the Baltimore Orioles, Guardians Catcher Austin Hedges proposed to his girlfriend Lexi.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local man killed in two-vehicle crash in northern Ohio
- ‘Running saved my life;’ Local school district cuts plan that would have increased pay-to-play fees
- OVI checkpoint to set up in local city
The MLB shared photos of the proposal on their Instagram.
The proposal happened right on the field while Hedges was in full uniform.
She said yes, according to the post.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group