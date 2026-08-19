Closed door saves bedroom in Montgomery County apartment fire

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported around 9:40 a.m. at the 200 block of Barley Drive in Clayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Clayton Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters were initially told that an apartment resident may have been trapped inside.

The woman got out before the fire developed, according to the social media post.

The department said that she had her bedroom door closed. It was the only room not affected by the fire.

“This fire is a perfect example of why shutting bedroom doors before you sleep is extremely important,” the Clayton Fire Department said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Fire Barley Drive Clayton Photo contributed by Clayton Fire Department (via Facebook) (Clayton Fire Department (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]