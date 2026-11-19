Cold air will sink back into the Valley

DAYTON — Over the next four days, temperatures will climb above normal thanks to the placement of an area of high pressure.

When high pressure sits to the southeast of the Valley, winds push out of the southwest allowing for temperatures to soar.

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High temperatures through Saturday are forecast in the low to middle 60s.

The average high this time of year at the Dayton International Airport is 50 degrees.

Heading into Thanksgiving week, average highs will fall into the 40s.

Forecast high temperatures early next week are expected to only rise into the low to middle 40s.

Forecast High Temperatures

A cold front will breakdown the ridge of high pressure that’s keeping temperatures mild.

This will allow for the colder air to sink back into the Valley.

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Temperature Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center now has the Miami Valley near normal for the rest of November.

The cool down early next week will be brief.

Temperatures will return slightly above normal heading into Thanksgiving day.

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