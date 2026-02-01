Cold conditions lead to water main breaks, creating dangerous road conditions

Residents are dealing with water main or line breaks that are turning into icy and dangerous road conditions.

COLUMBUS — In the city of Columbus, the cold weather has created a frustrating time for residents in a neighborhood.

Some residents are dealing with water main or line breaks that are turning into icy and dangerous road conditions.

Resident Michael Rourke lives in the German Village and said he has made numerous calls to the city about the leak on Brust and East Sycamore Streets.

“This water leak has been going on for at least four weeks,” said Rourke.

He said the city has responded to his calls and came to look at the leak, even digging a hole, but they never stopped the water.

“It’s spilling into our neighbors... below their basement but getting in their sump pumps, so all of a sudden you’ll start having a geyser of water come out and then it’ll flow for fifteen minutes of just rapid water, so it just keeps building back up,” said Rourke.

The City of Columbus said that its crews repaired a leak in the area last week, but there is still water and ice accumulating.

Crews have tested the water, and there is currently no indication that the water that’s still leaking is coming from a city water line leak.

City crews were seen busting the ice on East Sycamore Street, but Burst Street remains slick.

“I was trying to shovel the snow, and I stepped back onto the ice and boom landed up on my back. Now I was fine, but I’ve also seen some people trying to walk and didn’t realize how slippery it was. I can’t tell you how many people have probably fallen,” said Rourke.

The ice-covered road has also trapped residents’ cars for days, and tow companies are refusing to go near.

“I have no idea if those cars, whether they’re going to be drivable when they finally get them out of the ice or not, and what they have to do to try to get them out of the ice. It’s going to be a mess,” said Rourke.

As the city works to remove the ice from the roads, it is unclear when or how the leaking water will be stopped.

