Cold front brings rain and coldest air of the season

DAYTON — Rain chances will return late Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. This next front will eventually slide through the Miami Valley and drop temperatures to the cold of the season. This will be a gradual temperature drop, but definitely noticeable heading into the weekend.

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The cold front brings rain late Tuesday and it will come in waves with heavier rain through Friday. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday morning and again late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Thursday night into Friday will bring another heaiver rain chance.

Wednesday at this time brings a more consistant rain chance, Thursday shows similar chances. Rainfall totals at this time look to be around 1 to 2 inches. The heaviest will stay closer to the Ohio River.

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Once this cold front passes temperatures drop to the coldest of the season. High temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s through the weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s, near freezing in the metro. Rural areas have the potential to drop into the 20s.

Could this be our first freeze? Our first frost? There’s a good chance!

The average first 32 degree morning for the Dayton International Airport is October 25th.

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