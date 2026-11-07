Cold night tonight ahead of breezy conditions Sunday

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what started out as a gloomy day before some sunshine made things end on a better note. The clouds departing will set us up for a cold night tonight.

Tonight

If you have not turned on the heat yet, tonight could be the night that triggers it with lows near the freezing mark. Some spots away from town could drop just below freezing. Some frost is also possible.

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Sunday looks nice in terms of more sunshine and milder temperatures. The only negative tomorrow will be the breeze as some wind gusts of up to 25mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s to close out the weekend.

Sunday

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The work week next week will start quiet with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. That is above average for mid-November. The next system will bring rain showers by late Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain

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