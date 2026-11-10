Coldest air of the season moves into the Miami Valley

FILE PHOTO: Some areas of the country will see snow and freezing temperatures that they rarely experience.

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is about to slide across the Ohio Valley late Wednesday and into Thursday.

This low drops temperatures to the coldest air of the season.

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Forecast High Temperatures

Average high temperatures climb to roughly 55 degrees and average low temperatures drop to roughly 35 degrees this time of year.

The forecast once this low pushes eastward calls for high temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Friday. Overnight low temperatures Saturday morning and Sunday morning will fall into the 20s.

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Forecast Feels Like Temperatures

The wind will pick up speed and cause a wind chill, or “feels like” temperature.

Wind chill values will fall into the low 20s for many across the Valley, especially Saturday morning.

This colder airmass won’t last long; however, it will take a moment to rebound from this cold spell.

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