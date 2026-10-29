College professor, woman found shot to death in Ohio

LORAIN COUNTY, OHIO — Officers are investigating after finding a man and a woman shot to death in a Northern Ohio home.

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Oberlin Police responded just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday to the Oberlin College Conservatory lot to help firefighters with a reported vehicle fire, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-TV.

Officers searched for the vehicle’s owner and found him an hour later.

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WOIO reports that officers did a welfare check on the man’s family and found both victims’ bones.

Police officials identified the suspect as 31-year-old Daniel Jones.

Oberlin College identified the man killed as Pipo Nguyen-Duy. He was a professor of studio art and photography at Oberlin for many years.

In an email sent to students, Oberlin’s president said that Pipo was “beloved.”

“During his years at Oberlin, he touched all of us through his passion for photography,” said Carmen Twillie Ambar, Oberlin College President. “Our community will be hurting for a very long time, and when the shock of this news subsides, we will all need to process our grief. This processing will sometimes be together and sometimes alone, but we will need to take the time to do so.”

The incident remains under investigation.

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