Columbus Zoo mourning death of oldest otter

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the passing of one of its Asian small-clawed otters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The zoo said in a social media post that Gus was almost 18 when he died.

He was also one of the oldest males of his species in the North American zoo population, according to the social media post.

They said that the median life expectancy for male small-clawed otters is 14.7 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

The zoo said on Friday that Gus’ health declined after staff managed age-associated health concerns.

“With his wellbeing and quality of life at the center of every decision, our Animal Care and Conservation Medicine teams made the difficult decision for humane euthanasia,” the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said. “While we are deeply saddened by his loss, there is so much more to celebrate about Gus’s remarkable life.”

Gus first came to the Columbus Zoo in 2014 when he was five.

He was introduced to his mate, Peanut. They raised two litters.

“Gus leaves behind generations of otters, countless memories, and knowledge that will help shape the care of animals for years to come,” the Columbus Zoo said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]