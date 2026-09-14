Ohio Zoo proposal features beloved Asian small-clawed otters

COLUMBUS — Two otters at an Ohio zoo were part of a special proposal for two zoo lovers.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, Grayson proposed to his girlfriend Madison at the Columbus Zoo during a special behind-the-scenes tour with the Asian small-clawed otters, according to a Facebook post.
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The Columbus Zoo holds a special place in the couple’s hearts, being a consistent stop when they have a day off.
The couple has the zoo’s layout completely memorized and even created routes of their own.
The Asian small-clawed otters have always been one of their favorite exhibits because of the otters’ social and playful nature.
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