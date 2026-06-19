Columbus Zoo unveils plans for state’s largest aquarium

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is revealing plans for a new aquarium, calling it the most ambitious project in the organization’s history.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The John F. Wolfe Aquarium will be designed as a free-standing, year-round destination next to the Columbus Zoo, officials announced on Friday.

They added it will be the largest aquarium in the state.

TRENDING STORIES:

It will span more than 100,000 square feet and house more than 1 million gallons of freshwater and seawater habitats, featuring more than 10,000 aquatic animals representing more than 300 species.

Guests will have the chance to journey through these five major galleries, intentionally designed to deepen understanding, spark curiosity, and inspire action to protect aquatic ecosystems:

Amazon River Basin

Scioto River

Pacific Northwest

Open Ocean

Indo-Pacific Reef

Tom Scmid, President and CEO of the Columbus Zoo, said the aquarium will immerse guests in the environments.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform how people connect with wildlife and conservation,” Schmid said.

The project is made possible by a $50 million gift from The Robert F. Wolfe and Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation. Zoo officials said it’s the largest philanthropic gift ever received by the Columbus Zoo.

Schmid added that the project will position Central Ohio as “a national leader in wildlife conservation, education, and immersive guest experiences.”

Construction is expected to begin next year with the goal of a 2029 opening.

You can read more about the project here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]