COLUMBUS — Comedian Matt Rife has announced the biggest show of his career, and it’ll double as a homecoming for the Ohio native.

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Rife will perform his first-ever stadium show at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 17.

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In a statement, Rife said the show “means everything” to him.

“It surpasses even my wildest dreams that started right here in Columbus. As an Ohio native, The Shoe holds a special place in my heart. To spend a night there making thousands of my hometown people laugh, enjoy themselves, and forget about their problems for an evening will be incredibly special,” Rife said.

Rife said on social media that the show will also include some musical performances and other special guests.

He’ll also become the first comedian to ever perform at Ohio Stadium.

Tickets go on presale on Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Registration for that closes on Sunday, Nov. 22. More information can be found here.

The general sale begins Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

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