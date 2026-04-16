Comet PanSTARRS: What you need to know

DAYTON — If you enjoy checking out planets, stars, or even the moon in the night sky this is for you. There is a long-period comet with the name of PanSTARRS that the Miami Valley might get to see over the next few mornings.

Comet PanSTARRS (C/2025 R3) was discovered in September 2025 by a survey crew in Hawaii. Those with a telescope or binoculars could be in for a treat in the eastern sky, pending a clear sky. The comet will have a hazy appearance and will be bright.

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Comet Forecast

A viewing guide shows we would look east between about 5:45 and 6:45 in the morning starting tomorrow and lingering into next week. The challenges here will be that the comet would be getting lower in the sky each morning. This means that those without a clear view of the eastern sky will have a high difficulty level for visibility.

Additionally, with earlier sunrises continuing, this makes visibility far from a slam dunk. However, it is worth a try if you are a stargazer or sky watcher!

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viewing guide

A few tips for you if you plan to look for the comet include allowing eyes to adjust for 30 minutes before viewing and being patient. Again, a telescope or binoculars will be your best friends. There is a low chance, and far from a guarantee, that a long-exposure image on a smart phone or professional camera can capture it.

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