Commercial fire under investigation after weekend fire in Dayton neighborhood

Fire hose on the bumper of the fire truck,Fire hose nozzle.

DAYTON — A commercial fire is under investigation after a fire broke out over the weekend.

Crews were called to the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and Marie Avenue for a fire around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, according to a previous report.

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When crews arrived on the scene, they located fire coming from the rear of the structure, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS.

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