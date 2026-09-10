Commission approves almost $800K in federal funds for projects in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners approved almost $800,000 in federal funds for county projects.

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The grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

It will support infrastructure upgrades, park improvements, and blight elimination, according to a commission spokesperson.

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Harrison Township received the largest single allocation, securing $195,000 toward its $250,000 North Dixie Commercial Clearance project.

The funds will cover demolition, asbestos abatement, pavement removal, and site preparation along the North Dixie corridor to eliminate blight and prepare the area for future redevelopment, the spokesperson said.

“This is a real investment in the future of Harrison Township, clearing unused and deteriorated buildings to make way for new growth along North Dixie Drive,” said Shannon Meadows, Harrison Township Administrator. “Projects like this would be hard to accomplish without CDBG funding, which gives communities like ours the resources to make a real difference for our residents.”

Miamisburg was awarded $100,000 toward a $150,000 program providing home repairs and accessibility upgrades, such as roofing, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC work, for low- to moderate-income households.

Riverside received $50,000 for Phase IV of its Fight Blight initiative, which involves demolishing a blighted residential structure and removing concrete slabs across three parcels in the Springfield Innovation District, the spokesperson stated.

“We are pleased to advance these efforts to beautify communities, improve infrastructure and accessibility, and support homeowners in Montgomery County,” said Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commission President. “The CDBG program is a highlight for us each year because these projects make a real difference in our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Visit this website to see what other communities are receiving federal funds.

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