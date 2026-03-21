Community gathers to support family of wife killed in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — A community is coming together to raise money for two little girls after their mother was murdered last month in Miami County.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson shares community reaction tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

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The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is hosting a benefit for Ashley Flynn’s family.

Fulton Farms Market wrote in a social media post that the purpose is to celebrate “Flynn’s legacy.”

Jack Schall is one of the leaders of the Tipp City VFW.

He said that Ashley Flynn meant so much to so many people.

“Ashley Flynn touched so many people’s lives in this town. She went to school with my boys, my granddaughter graduated from college with a teaching degree because of her, and she just, it’s just, we just want to give back,” said Schall.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Fulton Farms.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Caleb Flynn was arrested last month in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley.

She was found dead on Feb. 16 after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her home on Cunningham Court.

Investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when she was shot.

Flynn was later arrested on Feb. 19.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

We will continue to update this story.

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