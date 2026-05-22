Community groups join forces to honor fallen hero with Rocky’s Run for Freedom

DAYTON — Several community groups will gather tomorrow morning for the annual Rocky’s Run for Freedom, an event dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of Marine Rocky Zanowick. The run, now in its 14th year, coincides with Memorial Day weekend.

Zanowick, a Miamisburg High School graduate, joined the Marines in 2008 and died in Afghanistan in 2011. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.

The event also raises funds for the Dayton Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers, who use the money to send care packages to military personnel overseas.

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Rocky Zanowick served two deployments overseas. Nanette Zanowick, Rocky’s mother, described her son as always wanting to help people.

She said, “He was awesome, grew up through scouting and so very service-oriented, and always wanted to help people, always brought everybody a smile.“

Paul Zanowick, Rocky’s father, noted the uplifting impact of the run on the family and community.

“So it’s kind of a paradox because here he’s dead, he gave his life for freedom, and all of this. And then we’re doing this run, and we’re bringing in all these patriotic people, and that uplifts us. No doubt, it lifts our spirits. It recharges our spiritual batteries and emotional batteries to have the community come in,” Paul said.

The Dayton Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers receives financial support from Rocky’s Run. Jeaninne Dennehy, with the Blue Star Mothers Dayton Chapter, highlighted the significance of the community showing support.

She said, “It means a lot to us to be able to show up for these families and also to see the community show up and everybody come together to honor him and his legacy and also let the family know that he’s not forgotten.”

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