Community honors fallen hero with annual race in Miamisburg

Dozens of people showed up for the 14th Annual Rocky’s Run for Freedom 5K Run/Walk at Harmon Field in Miamisburg.

MIAMISBURG — Communities are holding special events to honor our fallen heroes this Memorial Day weekend.

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Many showed up for the 14th Annual Rocky’s Run for Freedom 5K Run/Walk at Harmon Field in Miamisburg on Saturday.

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The event honors Marine Corporal Paul Zanowick, better known as Rocky, who died while serving his country in Afghanistan in 2011.

News Center 7 spoke with Rocky’s parents about how proud they are of their son.

He’s been gone for 15 years, but he is still very much alive in their hearts.

“It means a lot to us to be able to show up for these families and also to see the community show up and everybody come together to honor him and his legacy and also let the family know that he’s not forgotten,” said Jeanine Dennehy, Blue Star Mother’s Dayton Chapter.

The event helped raise money for the Dayton Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers.

The group uses the money to send care packages to troopers overseas.

Rockys Run for Freedom Photo from: Adan Fuentes/Staff

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