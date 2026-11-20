Community honors Fiona the hippo after death at Cincinnati Zoo

Zoogoers leave cards, flowers for Fiona after her passing at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — People across the country still cannot believe Fiona the hippo is gone.

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From the very beginning, Fiona captured people’s hearts.

Born six weeks early, she weighed less than 30 pounds.

>> PHOTOS: Zoogoers pay respects to Fiona

Many paid their respects as they came to the Cincinnati Zoo for the Festival of Lights.

Fiona died more than a week after she ate a knit hat that accidentally ended up in her enclosure.

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She could not pass it naturally, and vets said surgery was not an option.

Dozens of flowers, handmade cards, and tearful tributes Thursday night.

All for the Queen of the Queen City.

“It’s the resilience and her perseverance through everything, it’s very inspiring. Whether you’re 5 years old or 95 years old,” Harley Dublow said.

Fiona’s story began 9 years ago as the smallest hippo to ever survive premature birth.

“It won’t be the same without Fiona, but it will still be a good place to visit, and they’ll remember Fiona in a great way,” Michelle Mechley said.

Kids and adults visiting the zoo said they loved Fiona for many reasons.

“They both live on land and water, and they have hair like us,” 8-year-old August Ogden said.

Ogden said he knows to be careful at the zoo.

Dublow remembers the tragedy 10 years ago when the zoo said it had to kill Harambe the gorilla after a child fell in his enclosure.

After the second preventable death, she thinks some things have to change.

“I do think this definitely calls for at least something, even if that’s parents keep a close eye on their kids; people just be more mindful in general of things that are going on,” Dublow said.

More than anything, people said Fiona represented the strength and heart of Cincinnati and the world.

“I think that it’s someone that kind of reached everyone and really brought the community together in a time when I think that was really needed,” Dublow said.

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