Community honors injured high school football player during Friday night game

CELINA — Parker Wynk’s teammates put on a show under Friday Night Lights.

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“Knowing that he’s fighting right there in the hospital while they’re fighting here on the field and he is going to be watching them tonight,” Sierra Wynk, Parker’s mom, said.

Parker was on his teammates’ minds.

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“I am hoping that they play with fire,” Sierra said.

Before the game, she watched people in their special shirts pass around donation jars.

Others had signs showing they were there for Parker.

“These are the people we do life with. So it really makes us feel so loved and seen and valued, and just I’m so thankful that they love our kids so much,” Sierra said.

He is not alone on his journey to recovery.

“To have all of that taken away so quick is pretty devastating. But you know my career also ended on an injury, so I can understand it. My dad’s career also ended in an injury. He can understand that too. And so many athletes are in that same situation. And so I do think that he feels like people understand him,” Sierra said.

She said he will have surgery Saturday.

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