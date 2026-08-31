Community honors Spirit EMS paramedic with vigil following unexpected on-duty death

GREENVILLE — Community members, family, friends, and other first responders gathered on Sunday to celebrate the life of a Spirit EMS paramedic who died over the weekend.

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As previoulsy reported, Karl Kleinekathoefer died unexpectedly at the Spirit EMS headquarters in Greenville while on duty on Saturday.

Karl Kleinekathoefer- Spirit EMS Photo contributed by Spirit EMS (Spirit EMS)

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On Sunday, Spirit EMS crews led a solemn procession from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to Tribute Funeral Home in Greenville. They were joined by numerous fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies from throughout the area.

Brain Hathaway, President/CEO of Spirit EMS, said the outpouring of support since Kleinekathoefer’s passing has been “humbling.”

“Seeing so many agencies come together to honor Karl demonstrates the tremendous impact he had on those around him. It reminds us that the public safety community is one family that stands together during both celebrations and tragedies,” Hathaway said in a statement.

After the procession, a candlelight vigil was held at the John and Iris Hathaway Education and Community Center.

There, family and colleagues offered memories of Kleinekathoefer and prayers.

There was also a special memorial featuring the ambulance Kleinekathoefer regularly worked with.

Hathaway added that Kleinekathoefer embodied the Spirit EMS motto of “Our Family, Taking Care of Your Family.”

“His legacy reminds us that what makes Spirit EMS strong is not just what we do, but how deeply we care for each other and the families we serve. That commitment will continue to guide us as we honor those we have lost, carry their memories forward, and serve our communities with the same dedication and love Karl exemplified every day,” he added.

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