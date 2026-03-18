‘The community is suffering;’ Hometown of serviceman killed in Operation Epic Fury mourning

WILMINGTON — Families of three Ohio airmen are in Delaware for a dignified transfer of their bodies.

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Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Tech Sgt. Tyler Simmons were among the six U.S. service members killed when their air refueling tanker crashed in the Middle East.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Angst is from Wilmington.

The community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

“We realize that living in the United States is a great honor, and some of us, again, sign on that dotted line, and that sacrifice comes with risk, and we understand that,” Ron King, communications coordinator with Clinton County Veteran Services Commission, said.

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Veterans like King know what’s at risk when they answer the call to service.

He said Angst took his duty beyond the clouds.

Angst grew up in the tight community of Wilmington.

Veterans are eager to support families of the fallen.

“The military is going to handle literally every little detail for the family. But at the end of the day, when the military goes back to doing what they do, the veterans commission office is still here to offer support for the family and friends,” King said.

The office has a wall of fallen service men from Wilmington.

Soon, Angst’s face will hang on that wall, so his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“I deployed to Iraq four times. I’ve lost fellow service members, friends who are like family to me,” King said.

He described the Wilmington community as close.

“The community is suffering. We just suffered a great loss a few weeks ago with a family that was lost during a fire. So this is really impacting Clinton County quite significantly,” King said.

Angst was also the son-in-law of Kettering City Schools Superintendent Mindy Mcarty-Stewart. The district issued the following statement:

“The Kettering City Schools family is heartbroken to share the passing of Captain Curtis J. Angst, the son-in-law of our Superintendent, Mindy McCarty-Stewart. Captain Angst was among those who tragically lost their lives in the recent aircraft accident over Western Iraq while serving as a KC-135 pilot during Operation Epic Fury.

Curtis was doing what he loved most—flying and serving alongside the men and women he cared so deeply about. His life was defined by service, generosity, and a genuine love for people. Those in our community who knew Curtis remember his steady kindness, his constant smile, and an instantly recognizable laugh that made everyone feel welcome and valued. Curtis and Mary showed their love for the community by talking to our preschool students at KECEC about careers in transportation and being pilots earlier this year (pictured below).

Our deepest sympathies are with his wife, Mary, Mindy McCarty-Stewart, and their entire family. We also hold the families of his fellow crew members in our hearts as we share in this profound sorrow.

We kindly ask that our community and the media respect the families’ privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

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