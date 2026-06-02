Community members honor a ‘prominent figure’ who was killed in weekend shooting.

DAYTON — Dayton detectives are investigating four shootings that happened over the weekend, including one that was fatal.

A vigil was held on Monday for Bruce Erwin Jr., who was killed in a shootout on Sunday morning on Salem Avenue.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be in Dayton with words from Erwin Jr.’s family on how he impacted the community LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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Community members said Erwin Jr. tried to bring people together across the city.

His family said that he loved Dayton as a place where he could leave his mark.

Erwin Jr. was known as “KYD” Erwin or Mr. 937 for his promotion of Dayton area events and parties.

His mother, Dora Erwin, said that if he could do anything to help you, he would.

“It’s a club no one ever wants to be in because no one can understand their pain unless they’ve lost a child,” said Erwin.

Violence Interruption Program and Felons with a Future partners are working to stop gun violence.

Christopher Lockett from the Violence Interruption Program said the city lost a prominent figure.

“He’s not the only one. It’s bigger than him, and it’s enough, enough is enough, now is the time,” said Lockett.

Erwin Jr.’s family is urging anyone who has information on the shooting to come forward.

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