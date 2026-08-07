Community rallies behind Beaver’s Mini Mart amid Buc-ee’s logo lawsuit

News Center 7 obtained the lawsuit that Buc-ee’s filed against a Beavercreek mini mart’s beaver logo that appears to be very similar to Buc-ee’s logo.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — News Center 7 obtained the lawsuit that Buc-ee’s filed against a Beavercreek mini mart’s beaver logo that appears to be very similar to Buc-ee’s logo.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler was in the Beavercreek community on Friday, where many people and businesses are getting involved in the Beaver Brand Battle.

The parking lot at Beaver’s Mini Mart looked much like Buc-ee’s, and it was packed. Everyone at the store said they were there to support a local business that is getting bullied.

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Levi Dean of Dean’s Plumbing said, “We think it’s important to invest in these other local businesses.”

Dean is one of the owners of Dean’s Plumbing in Beavercreek. He sent his crews to Beaver’s Mini Mart on Friday as part of the cash mob event, where people were encouraged to spend money at the convenience store being used by Buc-ee’s.

“When you hear about bigger businesses coming in, and I’ve got nothing against them, but at one point it seems like they’re bullying a small business,” Dean said.

William Thuman of the Making A Difference Foundation said, “When you imagine somebody talking David out of fighting Goliath, we’d be in a different world today.”

On July 28, Buc-ee’s filed a lawsuit against the owner of Beaver’s Mini Mart for trademark infringement and unfair competition. The suit cites the mini mart sign uses a beaver with wide eyes, a smile, and the color red like Buc-ee’s, which opened in Huber Heights last April.

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Buc-ee’s CEO Arch Aplin told News Center 7 on Thursday that he filed the suit after trying for months to communicate with the mini mart’s owner, Vik Singh, and getting no response.

“I get trademarks, and I get why those happen, but I don’t think anyone here in Beavercreek confuses this particular spot with Buc-ee’s,” Dean said.

Making A Difference Foundation was at the business Friday, selling shirts to support Beaver’s Mini Mart. Thuman said it’s about coming together as a community.

“We need to unite. We’re not the only ones they’re going after,” Thuman said.

Buc-ee’s released the following statement to News Center 7:

“Buc-ee’s first learned of ‘Beaver’s Mini Mart’ on October 23, 2025, when owner Vikramjit Singh Boparai filed the Ohio Trade Name Registration (Doc. No. 202529601158) for “BEAVERS MINI MART.” This conflicts with a federally registered trademark held by Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s attempted to contact Mr. Boparai by Fedex on March 5, 2026, and again on April 21, 2026 and received no response. Buc-ee’s made a final attempt to contact Mr. Boparai by having correspondence delivered in person to his store on June 11, 2026 at 1:05 p.m. and still received no response. At this point, Buc-ee’s filed the original complaint in federal court. The mayor of Huber Heights, Jeff Gore advised that Mr. Boparai owns more than 20 convenience stores in Ohio.” — Jeff Nadalo, General Counsel for Buc-ee's Ltd.

The following is a statement from Beaver’s Mini Mart late Friday afternoon:

The owner of Beaver’s Mini Mart in Beavercreek, Ohio is speaking publicly about the recent discussion surrounding the small, family-owned store and the national gas and convenience chain. Vic Boparai said: “We want to say thank you to the Beavercreek community and the entire country for supporting us and our business. We are overwhelmed by your support for our business and other small businesses everywhere. We want to clarify a few recent statements you may have read or heard: We have not filed for a federal trademark for “Beavermart” or any other trademark. And the media has reported that there is no such filing. Our current sign which has appeared in many news reports was installed in 2019 long before any mention of Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights. In 2025, at our bank’s request, we registered our longtime business name, Beaver’s Mini Mart-known as a “tradename” - in the state of Ohio, so that our bank would continue to allow us to deposit credit card payments under our business name. Beaver’s Mini Mart is not our only small business. Our family operates 5 convenience stores. Three of the businesses we opened just this year. I own another business with 2 partners. Beaver’s Mini Mart employes only 4 people. It is that simple. We hope Bucee’s will drop their lawsuit soon. We could never have anticipated this situation developing; and could not have imagined the support from the entire community. Beavercreek is a great place for our family and our business." — Vic Singh Boparai - Owner of Beaver's Mini Mart

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