Community rallies to raise money for student severely burned during school science experiment

JAMESTOWN — Multiple businesses came together to support a student who was injured after a horrific accident during a school science experiment.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with some of her classmates who came out tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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A class experiment at Greeneview High School sent 15-year-old Chloe Walker to the hospital with serious burns, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Fundraisers were held at the Jamestown Café and Small-Town Roots Salon & Spa.

“I just felt like God had put it on me that I needed to do something,” said Nichole Marshall, owner of Small-Town Roots Salon & Spa.

She told Patterson that people could either donate cash or hair.

“If she is going to need a wig, then we can find out where they’re going to get their wig from, and we can take all of the hair donations there, and they will help put that into a wig,” said Marshall.

The Jamestown Café allowed Walker’s classmates to work and raise money for the family.

“It means a lot to me, I think everyone is truly trying to help her,” said Kayleigha Burden. “Very inspiring, I didn’t think that many people would come up and raise that much money.”

All the money from the café and salon is being donated to the Walker family.

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