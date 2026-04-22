Community reacts after City of Dayton announces new police chief

DAYTON — People are reacting after the city of Dayton announced its next police chief.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information, including reaction from people this morning, on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The City of Dayton announced that Deputy Chief of Police Eric Henderson will replace the current chief, Kamran Afzal, according to a previous News Center 7 story.

Afzal is leaving to take a police chief job in North Carolina.

It is the first time in 24 years that the Dayton Police Department has hired a new chief from within.

Henderson has over 27 years of law enforcement experience and has held several positions with DPD, including Major, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Detective, and Patrol Officer.

Our news crew spoke with two members of the Backbone Campaign, a national group of art activists.

“We’ve all been in rooms and spaces where we’re like, we’re having a town hall, we’re having a roundtable, and it’s like one community member is there or two community members are there,” said Mel Rodriguez. “You have to be really intentional and get into the neighborhoods in the city of Dayton, so that’s what I hope happens.”

The city convened a community stakeholder interview panel made up of leaders representing several different areas.

“I’m very surprised about this decision happening so quickly, but I also, again, have not been connected as much to local government, but I think it just reminds me I need to pay attention,” said Maggie Burk.

Henderson’s first day as chief will be May 7.

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