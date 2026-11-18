James Palmer was laid to rest Wednesday, and Springfield firefighters said goodbye to a big supporter.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — People laid to rest an honorary paramedic, and Springfield Firefighters said goodbye to a big supporter.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Springfield, where people gathered to remember James Palmer.

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The people gathered in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon to say their final goodbye.

Palmer was proud to be an honorary paramedic, spending his 79 years passionate about first responders.

Even during his time in hospice, he was taking tests on his paramedic knowledge.

“He got every single one right,” said Palmer’s Chaplain.

Springfield Firefighters honored Palmer by carrying him out of the funeral home and following him to his final resting place.

But some people knew Palmer through his other lifelong passion – bowling.

He built community with his bowling team, and some of his team shared memories at his funeral.

“We’ve been bowling at Victory Lanes for 40 years now, and we go bowling every Saturday there,” said Jeff Sparks, Palmer’s teammate and friend.

You can see in these pictures how bowling played an important role in palmer’s life, and the memories will keep his loved ones smiling − long after he’s gone.

“It was a good time with Jimmy,” said Sancy Campbell, Palmer’s teammate and friend.

News Center 7 did ask the city of C about its involvement in honoring James Palmer and why it was important for them to be a part of his funeral.

They refused to tell us.

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