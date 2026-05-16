Community supports student severely burned during school science experiment

JAMESTOWN — A community is rallying together after a horrific accident during a school science experiment.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to a local church and café about their fundraising efforts for the family LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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As previously reported, a class experiment at Greeneview High School sent 15-year-old Chloe Walker to the hospital with serious burns.

News Center 7 spoke to friends on behalf of the Walker family, who said they are overwhelmed and grateful for support. They added that Chloe is stable and in good spirits.

Ashley Mannier is the owner of Jamestown Café. She’s hosting an event for Chloe on Sunday.

Mannier said she feels for the family.

“It’s easy to feel helpless, right? And sometimes it’s very valuable to be able to put our hands on something tangible,” she said.

Mannier is opening her café for Chloe’s classmates.

“They are showing up, and they’re strong, showing up very strongly for her. And we hope that that presence speaks volumes, right? And our community circles around that and says ‘We see it, we see you, we want to help her,’” Mannier said.

Chloe was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with burns on 40 percent of her body.

The accident happened at Greeneview High School when a science experiment caught on fire.

“There was some kind of chemical, an ethanol-type chemical, that they were using on paper to freeze and burn, just a little science experiment,” Silvercreek Township Fire Chief Steve Payton previously said.

The school had to be evacuated.

The district, athletic department, and community have partnered with businesses to organize donation events since the accident.

The funds will help the family pay medical expenses.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson also talked to Jamestown Church of Christ Pastor Luke Linville.

He said his church has helped with part of the over $50,000 that’s been donated.

“We kind of have a special account where we are just that our church gives to that when things happen in the community,” Linville said.

He added that the community has really come together to see what else the family needs.

“Everybody plays a part in this, you know. Churches play a part, businesspeople play a part, sports teams play a part, families,” Linville said. “It’s people giving, but it’s just people praying and praying and praying, and I think that’s a very big, powerful thing.”

30 percent of all proceeds from the café’s fundraiser will go to the Walker family.

We will continue to follow this story.

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