Concert, events in local city cancelled due to inclement weather

PIQUA — Several events in Piqua have been cancelled due to weather this evening.

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The City of Piqua announced that a concert and several events have been cancelled due to the forecast of inclement weather tonight.

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The Lock 9 Concert featuring the Eric Jerardi Band with Back to the Blues has been canceled and will not be rescheduled this season.

Mainstreet Piqua has also canceled the Rockin’ River Duck Drop and the Jeep Cruise-In scheduled for this evening.

“The City of Piqua appreciates the community’s understanding as the safety of attendees, performers, and event staff remains a top priority,” the city said in a statement.

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