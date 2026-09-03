Concrete crews starting early to try and combat heat wave

SPRINGFIELD — Crews pouring concrete have had to pick up the pace because of the heat.

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Alden Concrete Construction owner Brandon Alden said pouring concrete in a heat wave is not easy.

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“It’s a crazy impact for us, and it causes concrete to speed up real fast,” Alden said. “I mean, it goes from a liquid to a solid in the matter of an hour to three hours.”

He said the concrete can even start to shrink.

“It cracks before it can cure, so we’re having to pour it and then get right back on afterwards and sort out our joints. Just a lot of preventative measures,” he added.

Alden said his crews have been starting early this week to try and combat the heat.

“We start about 5:30-6 a.m. Lots of water, a lot of electrolytes, just taking them extra breaks, and trying to get in the shade when we can,” he said.

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