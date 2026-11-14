Coney Island Nights of Lights opening in area county

Visitors walk through a light tunnel at a Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, Calif., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

WARREN COUNTY — A popular light drive-thru is coming to Warren County.

The Coney Island Nights of Lights will open at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Nov. 20, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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The drive-thru experience covers nearly two miles and takes about 30 minutes to complete.

The lights were once part of the Nights of Lights display at Coney Island before moving to the Clermont County Fairgrounds.

Visitors will be able to stay in their vehicles as they travel through glowing tunnels and larger-than-life displays, with lights synchronized to music playing through their car radios.

The drive-thru will remain open until Jan. 2.

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