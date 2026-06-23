Conflicting accounts of shooting at Dayton RTA Hub are heard as Day 2 of trial begins

DAYTON — The trial for a man accused of killing a Dunbar High School student at the Dayton RTA Hub enters day two.

On Monday morning, it took hours picking members for the jury. In the afternoon, the prosecution and defense gave their opening statements.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will take you inside the courtroom for day one of the trial LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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Prosecutors told the jury their version of events of what happened moments before Alfred Hale III was killed.

“He is thrown to the ground in seconds, and that’s when you’ll see the defendant shoot him in the chest, and that’s when you’ll see the defendant pistol whip across the face,” said Richard Smith.

Julius Williamson’s lawyer gave a different version of what happened, stating that Hale showed aggressiveness first and escalated the brief confrontation.

“He tried to make peace, Alfred Hale is not having it, starts yelling more, starts reaching, he’s scared now, he doesn’t know what’s going on,” said Joseph Rusch.

Rusch told the jury that Williamson thought his life was in danger and pulled out a gun, but not to hurt Hale.

News Center 7 will be inside the courtroom and will update this story when more information becomes available.

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