‘I feel good;’ Congresswoman returns to D.C. 6 weeks after hit-and-run crash

TOLEDO — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is preparing to head back to Washington, D.C this week, six weeks after she was in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened in August when Kaptur was on her way to church in Toledo, according to a previous report.

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Toledo Police believe 23-year-old Jahiem Wright drove the vehicle in the crash, according to our news partners at WOIO.

Wright has not been taken into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident.

“It was like a Star Wars movie,” said Kaptur, describing the crash. “None of his wheels were on the ground. He was airborne. It was so surreal.”

Kaptur has been undergoing rehabilitation through the University of Toledo. She said that she has had to limit some of her walking, but she is now ready to head back to D.C.

“I feel good, but I know that I have to protect my ligaments for another couple of months,” Kaptur said.

During her return to the Nation’s Capital, Kaptur said that she has specific goals in mind that include the trade war with Canada and the upcoming midterm election.

“Ohio is the most impacted state. We export more to Canada than any other state in the entire Great Lakes region,” she said.

Kaptur hopes to keep her seat in the race against Republican Derek Merrin. The district has been newly drawn, adding more rural areas to the west.

She believes that her knowledge of agriculture will help her serve this new group of constituents.

Kaptur wants to tackle the cost of living as well, stating that “the average person has spent between $800 and $1000 more this year for gasoline.”

She said that she still has some work ahead of her, but she is grateful for the help that she has gotten so far.

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