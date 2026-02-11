Consignment store to open new location in Centerville

Photo contributed by This n That Consignments (via Facebook)

CENTERVILLE — A consignment store says it will expand in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This N That Consignment announced in a social media post that it will open its second location in Centerville.

TRENDING STORIES:

Its original location is in Mason. The owners said that the location is not going anywhere.

“We’re simply growing and bringing the same consignment experience you love to another amazing community,” the store said.

The owners told News Center 7 on Tuesday that they hope to open the Centerville store in April.

Its new location will be on Miamisburg Centerville Road, close to Bargo’s Restaurant.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group