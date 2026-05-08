Construction begins on $1.8M Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office substation

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Work is officially underway on a new Harrison Township District substation for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. has begun transforming the building at 6001 N. Dixie Drive.

The project costs $1.8 million.

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Funding for the new substation is primarily sourced from a $950,000 state grant and a $250,000 Montgomery County grant, with the remaining expenses covered by the township’s general fund.

No police levy funds are being used to finance this work, the township said.

The substation project is anticipated to be completed in about 180 days.

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