Construction to close portion of busy Kettering road today

KETTERING — A portion of Wilmington Pike will be temporarily closed on Tuesday.

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Beginning at 8 a.m., northbound Wilmington Pike will be closed for a few hours due to construction, according to the Kettering Police Department.

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The section closed will be at the Woodman Drive split.

Only one southbound lane will be open during this time.

All other traffic will be diverted onto Woodman Drive, according to police.

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