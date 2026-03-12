Construction company offers advice for storm damage repairs

Strong storms caused damage across the Miami Valley on Wednesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Freedom Builders owner Conner Budurka said they saw shingles and siding blown off homes throughout the region.

The storm also impacted local travel and infrastructure, with emergency crews responding to incidents in Anna, Bradford and Darke County.

In Anna, strong winds blew over two semi-trucks, forcing emergency crews to move traffic into one lane while they worked to get the trucks upright and off the highway.

Similar conditions were reported in Bradford, where a falling tree smashed a shelter.

Sections of a fence were found scattered across a driveway in northern Darke County.

Budurka said his crews saw several homes with missing shingles and siding throughout the region.

“Up there, they had some older barns and things like that that were detached structures that had been completely, you know, knocked over, so not catastrophic damage. We saw a lot of last year, but definitely still enough damage to cause havoc,” Budurka said.

Budurka advised residents to take precautions before and after high winds.

He suggested that homeowners bring in or secure loose items like patio furniture and trampolines.

After a storm, he said residents should look for leaks, wet spots on ceilings, or roofing material that may have blown into the yard.

“So that is kind of one of those things where post-storm it is nice to have a contractor come out and give you peace of mind to make sure everything is taken care of,” Budurka said.

When seeking repairs, Budurka encouraged homeowners to research who they hire.

He suggested looking for business reviews, asking neighbors for recommendations on quality work, and remaining wary of contractors from out of state.

Andrew Melton, who now lives in Huber Heights, said he is accustomed to severe weather after spending six years living in Tornado Alley in Oklahoma.

“Kind of normal for me, honestly, just been used to it,” Melton said.

Melton recalled a previous storm that significantly damaged his family’s property.

“It tore down our fence, which is kind of funny, but yeah, it also had left a decapitated teddy bear,” Melton said.

